Bollywood x Hollywood: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's Song From Bajirao Mastani Features In Marvel's What If Season 3
A popular song from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's movie Bajirao Mastani recently featured in Marvel’s series What if…? Season 3.
Bajirao Mastani starring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a historical period drama that was highly praised by fans and critics alike when it released in 2015. Now, a popular track from the film has featured in Marvel’s animated series What If…? Season 3 and fans couldn’t keep calm about it.
Viral clip of popular track in Marvel’s animated series What if season 3
The popular song Malhari from Bajirao Mastani has been featured in Marvel’s animated series What If season 3. The scene appears in the second of the animated series. Kumail Nanjiani who played the role of Kingo, a superhero, is a Bollywood actor.
Producers of Bajirao Mastani, Bhansali Productions took to Instagram stories said, “So proud to seen the electrifying spirit of Malhari leaving its mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe”. Fans took to comment section to express their excitement about the sequence. One user wrote, “The fact that Kingo did this?”. Another user wrote, “Finally they gave Kingo an actual Bollywood song”.
All about Marvel’s What if
What if is an animated analogy series based on the Marvel comics series of the same name. The story explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what wold happen if major moments from the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The series is narrated by Jeffrey Wright as the Watcher, a member of the alien Watcher race who observes the multiverse. Each episode features different versions of characters from the MCU films, with many actors reprising their roles for the series. The third and final season of What If is streaming on Disney Hotstar on December 22, 2024. For the unversed it is past of Phase five of MCU.
