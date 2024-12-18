Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:49 IST, December 18th 2024

Diljit Dosanjh Receives Hearty Welcome From Mumbai’s Iconic Dabbawalas, Punjabi Singer Reacts

Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday, was extended a warm welcome by the fleet of Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas on Wednesday in the city.

Diljit Dosanjh | Image: IANS

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday, was extended a warm welcome by the fleet of Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas on Wednesday in the city.

Dabbawalas are an integral part of Mumbai’s food culture. For decades, the dabbawalas have been more than just deliverymen; they’re cultural ambassadors who carry the essence of Mumbai in every meal they transport.

Clad in Diljit’s kurta, chadra, jacket, and gloves, the dabbawalas are making their rounds across Mumbai’s iconic spots and neighborhoods.

Reacting to the same, Diljit said, “I’m truly humbled by this heartfelt gesture from Mumbai’s dabbawalas. Their dedication and connection to their roots inspire me deeply, and it’s a reminder of the strength in staying true to who you are. Mumbai welcomes every person of different ethnicity with open arms. Your words are my strength. Punjabi Mumbai madhye ale oye”.

Mumbai Dabbawala’s President, Ulhas Shantaram Muke said, “For over 130 years, we dabbawalas have been delivering more than just tiffins across Mumbai. We’ve been delivering a piece of home, a sense of belonging, and the heart of this city to people everywhere. Over the years, we’ve seen many people come and go, but no one has made an impact quite like Diljit”.

He further mentioned, “He doesn’t just represent success; he embodies the power of staying connected to your roots while reaching new heights. Wherever he goes, he makes the world see the beauty of his culture. Having built our legacy on staying grounded and true to our traditions, we dabbawalas understand that deeply. This tribute is our way of honoring him, thank you, Diljit, for reminding us of all that our culture is something to be proud of and carry forward”.

Diljit is set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday as a part of his Dil-Luminati concert. The show is produced by Saregama Live & Ripple Effect Studio.

--IANS--

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:49 IST, December 18th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.