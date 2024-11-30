Search icon
Published 13:42 IST, November 30th 2024

DYK Priyanka Chopra Was Reluctant To Sign Her Debut Film With Thalapathy Vijay?

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. However, the actor made her first screen debut with the Tamil movie Thamizhan.

File photo of Thalapathy Vijay and Priyanka Chopra | Image: Instagram

It has been 24 years since Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. Ever since then, the actress has done several films and has established herself as one of the top notch actresses. But, did you know that Hero: Love Story of a Spy wasn’t her debut film? Priyanka was made her film debut will Thalapathy Vijay. Priyanka Chopra’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed few interesting details in a conversation in a podcast.

Dr Madhu Chopra on Priyanka’s acting debut: There were big blobs of tears on contract

In a conversation with Something Bigger Show, Dr Madhu Chopra opened up about Priyanka Chopra’s acting career and her debut. She said, “There were a lot of people coming to sign films with her. But, she didn’t want to, because she wanted to study. She was a brilliant and intelligent girl. Her objective was something else. This just happened. She wanted to study science subjects, become a criminal psychologist or an aeronautical engineer. She had all those plans in her head, but destiny had other plans. So, the first film she signed, there were big blobs of tears on that contract.”

She added that, “But, I said just do it once during the summer and if you don’t like it, go back to doing whatever you want. Studies don’t go anywhere. It’s an opportunity, see if you like it, no one is forcing you. I had to put the pressure on her. When did it, she kind of liked it. But she went back to college, more offers came and then that’s history”.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas - IMDb
File photo of Priyanka Chopra | Source: IMDb

Dr Madhu Chopra concluded saying, “I saw her grow, she started doing better. I was always there with her to help her along, be there for her and take care of her. I was travelling with her, it brought us closer. It helped both of us grow together. We got to talk like adults and understand each other better”.

Priyanka’s debut film with Thalapathy Vijay

Priyanka Chopra’s debut film was Thamizhan, directed by debutant Majith. Thamizhan is the only original Tamil film in which she ever worked as she bagged the role right after winning her Miss World title. She first showcased her acting skills opposite actor Thalapathy Vijay in the movie. 

Priyanka Chopra and Thalapathy Vijay in Thamizhan | Source: IMDb

Thamizhan was released on April 12, 2002. The film also starred Revathi, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vivek in pivotal roles.

November 30th 2024

