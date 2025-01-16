Emergency FIRST Review: Positive Talk For Kangana Ranaut Starrer Indira Gandhi Biopic, But Netizens Refuse To Believe It

Emergency FIRST Review: Kangana Ranaut is all set to bring the biopic of 'Iron Lady' Indira Gandhi to the big screens on January 17. The film is locked up in a box office clash with Azaad, Loveyapa, and Badass Ravikumar. Additionally, Allu Arjun's starrer Pushpa 2: Reloaded is also releasing with an additional 20 minutes of unseen footage. However, there is some buzz surrounding Emergency, and after much delay and controversies surrounding it, the movie will look to emerge as the first Bollywood hit of 2025. But what is the review of Emergency?

Emergency first review out, is the film worth it?

About Emergency, Umari Sandhu wrote on X, "Best thing about film : #KanganaRanaut MINDBLOWING PERFORMANCE! I don’t like Historical films, that’s not my cup of tea. But Kangana Stole the Show all the way (sic)."

Many on social media did not believe that the movie was good given how Kangana's movie choices have fared in the past, both critically and commercially. "Fir bhi disaster hi hogi (sic)," commented one while another one wrote, "The best thing about Emergency is that there is none of Kangana’s embarrassing, clumsy dancing because of the subject matter. Thank God (sic)."

Emergency advance bookings open

Emergency advance bookings have opened. This puts it in a better position than other films releasing on the same date. Emergency delves into the emergency that was imposed by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. Apart from starring in it, Kangana has also directed the film.

