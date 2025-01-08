Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Recalls Meeting 'Gracious' Priyanka Gandhi, Reveals Extending Invitation To Politician

Kangana Ranaut, who is gearing up for the release of her much-delayed movie Emergency, has been busy promoting. In a recent interview, she addressed several topics, including the CBFC controversy. She also shared extending an invitation to Congress political leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. For the unversed, she is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi. The movie is based on the 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across the country by citing internal and external threats to the country.

Kangana Ranaut opens up about meeting Priyanka Gandhi

Kangana, who portrays the role of Indira Gandhi in the film, in an interview with IANS said she met Priyanka Gandhi in the parliament and the first thing she told her was, "You should watch the Emergency". To which, she was "very gracious" and said, "Yeah maybe".

"So let's see if they would want to watch the film," Kangana told IANS.

Kangana continued, "I think it's a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. And I have taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with great dignity. Because I see when I started to do a lot of research, there was so much focus and so much material about her personal life, whether it was her relationship with her husband or many friends or controversial equations”.

(A file photo of Kangana Ranaut | Image: Instagram)

“I thought to myself that there is so much more to every person. When it comes to women, especially, they're always reduced to their equation with men around them. And of course, sensational encounters. In fact, most of the controversial material was about all that. But I have portrayed her with so much dignity and sensibility. And I think that everybody should see this film," she added.

Kangana Ranaut calls Indira Gandhi 'very loved leader'

The actress said that Indira Gandhi was a "very loved leader". She added apart from some "very crazy things that happened during the emergency and other few things, I think she was very loved and celebrated. Being a three-time Prime Minister is not a joke. She was loved and celebrated”.