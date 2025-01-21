FIRST Visual: Saif Ali Khan Discharged From Lilavati Hospital, Arrives Home 5 Days After Knife Attack

Saif Ali Khan Updates: The actor was brutally attacked by an intruder identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir, on the wee hours of January 16. The 54-year-old actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital following the attack where he received surgeries. 5-days after receiving treatment, Saif was discharged from the hospital and returned home. A video of him entering his residence is now viral.



Saif Ali Khan arrives home days after being attacked

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from the Lilavati Hospital 5 days after receiving treatment for the multiple stab wounds. For the uninitiated, the actor was attacked by an intruder at his residence which necessitated surgeries. Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine.

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury. Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room. Two days later, he returned home where his family members were waiting for him. In the first visuals, the actor was spotted waving at his fans and paparazzi stationed at his residence to catch the first glimpse of the actor.

Police record Saif Ali Khan's attacker's statement

The Bangladeshi national arrested for the knife attack on Saif Ali Khan has told the police that he stabbed the actor in his back multiple times to free himself from his tight grip, an official said on Tuesday. After the attack, the intruder escaped from Khan's flat, located in upscale Bandra here, and hid in the garden of the building for around two hours, he said. Police on Sunday arrested the accused, Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, from neighbouring Thane city for stabbing the 54-year-old Bollywood star in the early hours of January 16.