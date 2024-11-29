Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Hrithik, Jr NTR To Shoot War 2 Climax Scene In Set Built Like A 'Fortress' To Prevent Leaks

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. will be seen locking horns in War 2 for which they will have a 15-day climax shoot for the upcoming film, being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

War 2 shoot update | Image: Social Media

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Superstars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will be seen locking horns in “War 2” for which they will have a 15-day climax shoot for the upcoming film, being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

“This is easily the biggest climax sequence shot for any action film! Two of India’s biggest superstars are going to shoot a spectacular action sequence that will give goosebumps when people see the climax at the theatres on the big screen,” said a source.

The big climax shoot is set to be shot in Mumbai and YRF seems to have built a set that is a fortress to keep every information from leaking.

“Nothing about War 2’s plot line has leaked and it shows how heavily guarded everything is for YRF as it keeps building its YRF Spy Universe. It is the biggest release of 2025 given how it is truly a pan Indian film that brings Hrithik and NTR together,” added the source.

“War 2” is set to release on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani. It is the sixth installment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, Sanjeev Vatsa, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh, Arif Zakaria and Mohit Chauhan. It was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

Hrithik was last seen in the arial action film “Fighter” by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone , and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney play supporting roles. NTR Jr. was recently seen in the film “Devara: Part 1”.

--IANS

dc/

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:28 IST, November 29th 2024

Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.