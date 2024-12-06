Search icon
Published 11:18 IST, December 7th 2024

Jaat Teaser Out: Sunny Deol Lock Horns With Randeep Hooda In This High-octane Action Drama

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat is set to redefine the action genre. The film promises a narrative as powerful as its action.

Sunny Deol Starrer Jaat | Image: IMDb

The teaser of the upcoming Sunny Deol-starrer movie ‘Jaat’, has been attached with the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ across 12,500 screens worldwide.

The film is directed by Gopichand Malineni, and is set to redefine the action genre. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra. The film promises a narrative as powerful as its action.

The music for ‘Jaat’ is composed by the sensational Thaman S, with Rishi Punjabi handling the cinematography, Navin Nooli overseeing the editing, and Avinash Kolla in charge of production design. The technical crew, featuring action choreographers Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promises to deliver breathtaking stunts and action sequences that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, and is set to arrive in cinemas in April 2025.

Prior to this, Sunny Deol was seen in ‘Gadar 2’, which turned out to be the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema in 2023, and also put the cinema business on the path to recovery along with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’.

In fact, the Deols had a great year with 2023 as all their films worked at the box-office including ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which starred Dharmendra, the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Animal’ starring Bobby as the antagonist.

Sunny also has ‘Lahore 1947’ and ‘Border 2’ in the pipeline. Bobby, on his part, was recently seen in the Suriya-starrer ‘Kanguva’. The film, which was highly publicised, turned out to be a commercial and critical disaster.

With 3 films up his alley, Sunny looks all set to deliver from the front in 2025.

--IANS

aa/

 

Updated 11:18 IST, December 7th 2024

