Kangana Ranaut's Emergency To Not Release In Punjab? SGPC Demands Ban Despite CBFC Clearance

Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency has finally seen the day of the light as it hit the theatres today, January 17. However, it seems the movie has not been released in Punjab as netizens are calling out ticketing platforms for removing the movie. This has come after the SGPC, on Thursday, wrote to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, seeking a ban on Emergency saying it "tarnishes" the image of Sikhs and "misrepresents" history.

What does the SGPC's letter to Punjab CM Bgahwant Mann says

In the letter to Mann, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed strong objection to Kangana's film. Dhami said that if the film is released in Punjab, it will spark "outrage and anger" in the Sikh community and therefore it is the responsibility of the government to ban its release in the state. The SGPC, an apex gurdwara body, had earlier also protested the film.

"It has come to our attention that the movie Emergency produced by BJP MP Kangana Ranaut is going to be released on 17th January 2025 in cinemas in different cities of Punjab and the tickets have also started to be booked," its letter to Mann read. Dhami said the SGPC had also protested the release of the movie in a letter to the Punjab Chief Secretary on November 14 last year.

"But it is sad that the Punjab government has not taken any step till now. If this film is released on January 17, 2025, then it is natural to create outrage and anger in the Sikh world," the current letter read. Dhami added the SGPC will submit a letter to all the deputy commissioners in Punjab, seeking a ban on the film in the state.

The SGPC denounced the "character assassination" of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, the Khalistani militant killed in 1984 in a military operation. "If this film is released in Punjab, we will be forced to strongly oppose it at the state level," Dhami continued.

This is not the first time SGPC has sought to ban Emergency, last year in August, the body sent a legal notice to the producers of the Emergency, alleging that it "misrepresented" the character and history of Sikhs, and asked them to remove the objectionable scenes depicting "anti-Sikh" sentiments. They were also asked to take down the trailer from all public and social media platforms and tender a written apology to the Sikh community.

What are netizens experiencing in Punjab?

It seems, BookMyShow has removed the movie from the platform as several netizens took to X to highlight the incident. A user wrote, "Hey @bookmyshow what happened now??? Why u r not showing booking option in #PUNJAB for #Emergency movie? I had booked two days ago but some of my friends wanna watch this & they couldn't book ticket."