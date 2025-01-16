Kareena Kapoor's Whereabouts Revealed On The Night When Saif Ali Khan Was Stabbed At Their Bandra Home | Viral Photo

Saif Ali Khan sustained injuries during an attempted robbery at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning. Mumbai Police reported that the incident took place around 2:30 a.m. when an unidentified intruder broke into his home. Saif suffered several injuries, including one near his spine, during the altercation. As per the latest update, Kareena Kapoor's Instagram suggests she was out with Karisma, Rhea, and Sonam Kapoor at the time of the incident.

Where was Kareena Kapoor, when Saif Ali Khan got stabbed?

Saif Ali Khan was with his sons, Taimur and Jeh, when a burglar attempted to break into their residence. Meanwhile, his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, was reportedly spending time with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friends Rhea and Sonam Kapoor at the time of the incident.

Around midnight on Thursday, Karisma shared a photo on her Instagram story, showing four glasses of drinks and offering a glimpse of their "girls' night." However, it remains unclear whose house they were at. Kareena re-shared the post on her Instagram story around 2 am.

The burglary occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Reports indicate Kareena was taken to Lilavati Hospital at 4:30 a.m. According to the actors' PR team, the family is now in stable condition.

In an official statement, Saif’s PR team described the event as an attempted burglary. The note stated: “An attempted burglary occurred at Mr Saif Ali Khan's residence. He is currently in hospital undergoing surgery. We request the media and fans to remain patient as this is a police matter.”

Saif Ali Khan got stabbed at his house

