Kartik Aaryan Gets Candid At Republic Sangam, Talks About Becoming An Actor In A Family Of Doctors

Kartik Aaryan is basking in the success of his recently released movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and graced Republic Media's Sangam event on December 20. During the session, he spills some tea about his decision to pursue acting, despite coming from a family of doctors.

Kartik Aaryan talks about breaking family norms, by choosing an acting career over being a doctor

When asked how he chose to be an actor in the family of doctors, Kartik Aaryan said, “koi to kuch or karre sab ke sab doctor, honesty speaking in my house everyone wanted me to be an engineer or a doctor but mujhe filmo ka bht shauk tha, or mai bht films dekhta tha, mujhe hero banna hai, tab profession k baare mai itna nhi pata tha.” Further said, “Baazigar was one the film jisse dekh k maine socha hero banne ka.” Then I start thinking about it, kysy Mumbai jau, kysy auditions du, and that’s how I found my way.”

Kartik Aaryan on his belief in manisfestation

When the anchor asked Kartik Aaryan about his belief in manifestation, which helped him progress from owning a third-hand car to a Lamborghini, he replied, “I think mein isliy belief karta hui manifestation pe kyoki aap us taraf bardte ho apka self-doubt jata hai.” He further referred to SRK’s famous dialogue, “jab aap kisi chiz ko shiddat se chahte ho vo vali chiz actually hoti hai, vo power of manifestation hi hai. Kartik added that this belief has worked for him and credited his acting career to it.