Kartik Aaryan Is Finally A Graduate After 'Only A Decade' | WATCH

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan recently visited his alma mater, DY Patil University, in Mumbai. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' star was awarded his engineering degree at the college's convocation ceremony. He got his degree more than a decade later after first enrolling in the course. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a video in which he could be seen receiving a grand welcome at his college. Not only did he interact with the students but also shook his leg on his hit tracks with them.



"From sitting on the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it's been

DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love- this feels like coming home," he captioned the post.

Kartik's post garnered loads of likes and comments from netizens.

Reacting to the video, a fan commented, "Cute moments."

"You rock," another one commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, 2024 turned out to be a great year for Kartik.

The horror-comedy 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' emerged as Kartik's career-defining hit, grossing over Rs 400 crores globally despite a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again'.

In contrast, 'Chandu Champion', where Kartik portrayed Paralympic champion Murlikant Petkar, received critical acclaim for its storytelling and Kartik's performance. While the film underperformed at the box office, its success on OTT platforms and recognition at international award ceremonies, including an IFFM award, underscored its impact.

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, 'Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions.

The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy.

In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character's failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma's boy poori karke he rehta hai!"

Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project. (ANI)