Kissik Girl Sreeleela Makes A Smart Move With Bollywood Debut, Picks Kartik Aaryan Over Varun Dhawan

Sreeleela is one of the popular actresses. She has grabbed the attention of netizens after her recent Pushpa 2 song Kissik video went viral within no time. Amid this, Sreeleela will be making her Bollywood debut with none other than Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming project.

Sreeleela to star opposite Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film?

With Sreeleela’s dancing skills, screen presence and acting, for a long time there has been a buzz that the Dhamaka actress will make her Bollywood Debut. According to a post shared by Snehzala, Sreeleela will reportedly share screen space with Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming film. As soon as the news surfaced on social media, fans couldn't keep calm and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Wow super combination…excellent actress”. Another user wrote, “New best jodi”. “I hope…Best wishes”, wrote the third user.

Earlier, there was a lot of buzz that the Telugu star Sreeleela will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan in her Bollywood debut. According to the rumours, Sreeleela walked out of the comedy film, which is being directed by David Dhawan and produced by Tips Films. However, there were reports that Sreeleela quit the project.

File photo of Varun Dhawan and Sreeleela | Image: Instagram

This comes after Kartik Aaryan who has raked in numbers at the box office with his release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. While Varun Dhawan whose few of his films haven’t done well at the box office which also includes the latest release Baby John starring Keerthy Suresh as female lead.

When Sreeleela spoke about her plans for her upcoming films

In an episode of The Rana Daggubati Show, Siddhartha Jonnalagadda aka Siddhu and Sreeleela graced the show. When Rana and Siddhu asked her about her Bollywood plans, she said official announcement is under wrap. “That is true. This will be my first time working in Bollywood. It’s new and different”.

Sreeleela began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist in 2017 with Chitraganda, a Telugu horror film. Her full fledged acting debut came in 2019, with the Kannada film Kiss. A month later, her second film, Bharaate, opposite Sriimurali, was released.

File photo of Sreeleela | Source: IMDb