Published 20:54 IST, January 2nd 2025
Kumar Vishwas Condemns Kareena-Saif For Naming Their Son Taimur After Mughal Invader: Wahi Lafanga Hi Mila...
Kumar Vishwas has stirred a row by taking a potshot at Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan for naming their elder son Taimur after a Mughal invader.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Kumar Vishwas has stirred a row by making a controversial comment on Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The poet had, a few days back, sparked controversy by passing a remark on Sonakshi Sinha. This time he has attacked the Bollywood couple over the name they have chosen for their older son.
Kumar Vishwas takes a dig at Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan embraced parenthood for the first time in 2016. They welcomed their son and named him Taimur, which sparked controversy at the time. The same resurfaced when poet Kumar Vishwas took a jibe at the Bollywood couple at a recent programme.
Speaking at a programme in Moradabad, Kumar Vishwas expressed his discontent with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. He stressed that celebrities should be mindful of the names they give to their children as they are in the public sphere. He said, “People sitting in Mayanagar will have to understand what the country wants. Now it will not work that you will take popularity from us, we will give money, we will buy tickets. We will make the hero and heroine. And if you have a child from your third marriage, you will name him after some invader coming from outside. This will not work.” He added in Hindi, “There are so many names, you could have chosen any. You could have chosen Rizwan. You could have chosen Usman. You could have chosen Yunus. You got only one name. You got the name of the rude lame man who came to India and raped mothers and sisters. To name this cute child. “Now if you make him a hero, we won't even let him become a villain. Keep this in mind. India has awakened. This is a new India.”
When Kumar Vishwas' took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha
Previously, in Meerut Kumar Vishwas shared, "Teach your children about Ramayana. Otherwise, it might so happen that while your house is named Ramayana, someone else might take away your household's Lakshmi." This was seemingly a dig at Sonakshi Sinha and has sparked a major controversy.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:54 IST, January 2nd 2025