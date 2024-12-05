Meet India's Most Popular Star Of 2024, It's Not Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt Or Aishwarya Rai

IMDb has released the list of Most Popular Indian Stars 2024 which has some of the biggest names in then industry. The list includes Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others. But one name which has topped is currently one of the most popular one and has done back-to-back films within one year.

Who has topped the list of IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024?

Triptii Dimri has beaten Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt to emerge as the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024, according to IMDb. The actress gained recognition after featuring in film Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She recently featured in films this year including Bad Newz, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

File photo of Triptii Dimri | Source: IMDb

IMDb took to Instagram and announced the names. Along with the post, the caption read, “The wait is over! Presenting the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 who lit up our screens and your IMDb searches! Did your favorite make it to the list? The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2024. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.”

Apart from Triptii Dimri, the list features notable developments in India’s entertainment industry. The list of of 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2024:

1. Triptii Dimri

2. Deepika Padukone

3. Ishaan Khatter

4. Shah Rukh Khan

5. Sobhita Dhulipala

6. Sharvari Wagh

7. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

8. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

9. Alia Bhatt

10. Prabhas

Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant reacts to her emerging as the Most Popular Indian Star of 2024

Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant is proud of the actress and took to Instagram to share his happiness. Along with the picture, he wrote in the caption, “Making us proud”, along with several emojis.

Sam Merchant post | Source: Instagram

Triptii was recently seen enjoying a bike ride with Sam Merchant recently. As photographers approached, the actress turned away to avoid the cameras. In the clip, Triptii was seen dressed in a white top and blue pants with her hair left open.