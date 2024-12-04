Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 09:42 IST, December 4th 2024

Nargis Fakhri Not In Touch With Her Sister Accused of Murder In New York For 20 Years: Reports

Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya has been arrested in New York for the alleged murder of her ex-boyfriend and his female friend by burning a two-storey building.

Nargis Fakhri's sister may be sentenced to life imprisonment on account of double charges | Image: Instagram

Nargis Fakhri's sister had made headlines for allegedly committing murder. 43-years-old Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in Queens for the double murder of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend. It is now being reported that the Rockstar fame was not in the know of the incident since she has no contact with her sister for over 20 years.

Nargis Fakhri got to know about her sister's arrest from the newspaper 

As soon as the news of Aliya's arrest sources told several media publications that Nargis had been unaware of the incident. Insiders in the know also claimed that the actress came to know about the incident through news media, like everyone else.

Aliya Fakhri is younger to Nargis | Image: X


As per sources cited by several organisations Nargis has not been in touch with her sister for over 20 years. While the Rockstar fame has been silent throughout, her mother has denied all allegations against her elder daughter. Nargis' mother said, "I don't think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody."

Nargis Fakhri's sister arrested on arson and murder charges

Rockstar actress Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested for murdering her former 35-year-old -boyfriend Edward Jacobs, and his friend Anastasia Ettienne, according to media reports. As per the Queens District Attorney of New York, Aliya, 43, at 6.20 AM reached the garage, where Jacobs and Ettienne were sleeping. She shouted out loud "You’re all going to die today,” before setting fire to the two-story garage. According to reports, Ettienne, who was alerted by the fire, ran downstairs to check before going back up to wake Jacobs. The fire covered the building and the two weren't couldn’t escape and died of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.
 

A file photo of Nargis Fakhri | Image: IMDb

Jacobs had broken up with Aliya around a year ago, but she still attempted to pursue him. The New York Post quoted Jacobs' mother, "Like any other person that is being rejected, he was letting her know like ‘I’m done with you.” Nargis is yet to make a comment on the incident.

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:39 IST, December 4th 2024

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.