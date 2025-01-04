Not Athiya Shetty, Anushka Sharma Has An Animated Reaction To KL Rahul's Dismissal In India Vs Australia 5th Test

India Vs Australia: The 5th test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Sydney Cricket Ground is turning out to be a thriller. Spectators and cricket fans at home are enjoying every moment of it. As India kick-started its 2nd innings on a sloppy note, netizens took to social media to share their reactions. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma, who was enjoying the match live in the crowd, was seen having an animated reaction to KL Rahul 's dismissal. The video of the actress from the stands has gone viral.

KL Rahul's form under scanner

Rahul departed early on in the 2nd innings scoring 13 runs off 25 balls. It was bowled out by Scott Boland. As Rahul departed, Anushka's animated reaction was shown on the screens and left the viewers in splits. Wearing a blue shirt, the actress could not contain her emotions as Rahul got out for cheap. Rahul has toured Australia 3 times and averages 25 in 19 innings. His performance with the bat in the ongoing series has also invited criticism from experts and fans.

KL Rahul departs early on in the 5th test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy | Image: X

Rahul's wife Athitya Shetty, who is currently pregnant with their first child, has also accompanied him on this tour. However, she was not spotted in the stands on January 4.

Anushka's reaction to Virat's dismissal is now a meme

Virat Kohli 's performance in the India vs Australia test series has been far from impressive. Once again, he disappointed his fans as he was dismissed early on in both innings of the 5th and final test match of the series.