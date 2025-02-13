Published 12:55 IST, February 13th 2025
Not Sanam Teri Kasam, THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hit Multi-starrer Could've Been Harshvardhan Rane's Bollywood Debut
Harshvardhan Rane who made his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam had once revealed that he was offered to play a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.
Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sonam Teri Kasam’s re-release has taken the box office by storm. Releasing after nine years, the romantic drama has outperformed all recent releases. But, did you know before even before this film, he was offered a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for his debut in Bollywood and he rejected it?
Why did Harshvardhan Rane rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?
According to several reports, Harshvardhan Rane had said that the fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted him to be part of his film was itself a high point in life. But, ultimately he was not looking to do negative roles. He mentioned that he wanted to so something new and different. Harshvardhan wanted to break the now and because of that he lost some great work as well.
Reportedly Harshvardhan was offered Goliyon Ki Ramleela Ram-Leela in which he was suppose to portray the role Deepika Padukone ’s brother in the film. However, Harshvardhan later said that he did not regret not being a part of the movie.
For the unversed, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was released in 2013. The film starred Ranveer Singh , Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah and Supriya Pathak among others. The movie turned on to become the blockbuster.
Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office performance
Sanam Teri Kasam opened to a staggering ₹4 crore at the box office. After scoring a record ₹15.50 crore net in the opening weekend, the romantic drama showed a remarkable hold. Continuing the superb trend, the film showed just around a 10% drop on Tuesday to bring another approximately ₹3 crore net collection.
Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film had released in theatres on February 5, 2016. The movie also stars Manish Chaudhari, Anurag Sinha, Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma among others. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹18 crore and had minted ₹9 crore during the initial run.
