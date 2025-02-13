Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 12:55 IST, February 13th 2025

Not Sanam Teri Kasam, THIS Sanjay Leela Bhansali Hit Multi-starrer Could've Been Harshvardhan Rane's Bollywood Debut

Harshvardhan Rane who made his Bollywood debut with Sanam Teri Kasam had once revealed that he was offered to play a key role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film.

File photo of Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image: Instagram

Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane’s Sonam Teri Kasam’s re-release has taken the box office by storm. Releasing after nine years, the romantic drama has outperformed all recent releases. But, did  you know before even before this film, he was offered a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film for his debut in Bollywood and he rejected it?

Why did Harshvardhan Rane rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film?

According to several reports, Harshvardhan Rane had said that the fact that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted him to be part of his film was itself a high point in life. But, ultimately he was not looking to do negative roles. He mentioned that he wanted to so something new and different. Harshvardhan wanted to break the now and because of that he lost some great work as well.

Harshvardhan Rane - IMDb
File photo of Harshvardhan Rane | Source: IMDb

Reportedly Harshvardhan was offered Goliyon Ki Ramleela Ram-Leela in which he was suppose to portray the role Deepika Padukone ’s brother in the film. However, Harshvardhan later said that he did not regret not being a part of the movie.

For the unversed, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela was released in 2013. The film starred Ranveer Singh , Deepika Padukone, Richa Chadha, Gulshan Devaiah and Supriya Pathak among others. The movie turned on to become the blockbuster.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela (2013)
Scene from  Goliyon Ki Raasleela | Source: IMDb

Sanam Teri Kasam re-release box office performance

Sanam Teri Kasam opened to a staggering ₹4 crore at the box office. After scoring a record ₹15.50 crore net in the opening weekend, the romantic drama showed a remarkable hold. Continuing the superb trend, the film showed just around a 10% drop on Tuesday to bring another approximately ₹3 crore net collection.

Sanam Teri Kasam (2016) - IMDb
Poster of Sanam Teri Kasam | Source: IMDb

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film had released in theatres on February 5, 2016. The movie also stars Manish Chaudhari, Anurag Sinha, Vijay Raaz and Murali Sharma among others. It was reportedly made on a budget of ₹18 crore and had minted ₹9 crore during the initial run.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:58 IST, February 13th 2025

Ranveer Singh Deepika Padukone

Recommended

Meet Samay, Comedian Flourishing Between Kashmir Jokes And Chess Streams
Entertainment News
National Women’s Day 2025: Why Is This Day Celebrated On 13 February?
Lifestyle News
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Announce Rajat Patidar New RCB Captain
SportFit
LIVE: PM Modi Meets Indian-Origin US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard
India News
HIGHLIGHTS | IPL 2025: Rajat Patidar Named RCB's New Captain
SportFit
Delhi High Court Refuses to Hear Plea to Conduct NEET (UG) Exams, Twice
Education News
Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Breaks Silence On Jasprit Bumrah's Injury
SportFit
Amid Latent Row, Aamir's Take On 'Abusive Comedy' Goes Viral
Entertainment News
Anthony Mackie's Captain America Brave New World Early Reviews Are Here!
Entertainment News
Nirmala Sitharaman to Table New Income Tax Bill in Lok Sabha Today
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: