Poet Kumar Vishwas Takes A Jibe At Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Interfaith Marriage: Someone Else Will Take Lakshmi...

Sonakshi Sinha and Mukesh Khanna were caught up in a war of words in the past few days after the latter questioned the Bollywood actress' "upbringing" referring to an old video in which she failed to answer a question about Ramayana. While the controversy subsided with both parties exchanging barbs at each other, poet Kumar Vishwas has seemingly referred to the Sinha family in his latest comments.

Poet Kumar Vishwas at an event in meerut | Image: Kumar Vishwas/X

Did Kumar Vishwas target Sonakshi Sinha and her family?

Poet Kumar Vishwas seemingly stirred controversy during a poetry event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, with indirect remarks aimed at veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and his daughter Sonakshi Sinha. Without explicitly naming the father-daughter duo, Vishwas said, “Teach your children the Ramayana. Otherwise, it might happen that while your house is named Ramayana, someone else may take away the Lakshmi of your household.”

Ramayana is the name of the building where the Siunha family resides in Mumbai. Earlier this year, Sonakshi tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal. While the couple has settled into their lives, questions have been raised over their interfaith union.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in June 2024 | Image: X

Mukesh Khanna targets Sonakshi Sinha

Back in 2019, Sonakshi Sinha incorrectly answered a question about the Hindu epic Ramayana during her appearance on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan . Khanna recently targeted Sonakshi over the old video and questioned her "upbringing".

Mukesh Khanna slammed Sonakshi over her lack of knowledge of Ramayana | Image: X