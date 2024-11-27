Search icon
Published 22:05 IST, November 27th 2024

Pushpa 2 Ruffles Bollywood, Chhaava Postponed To Valentine's Day, Shahid's Deva To Arrive Early

Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava has averted a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The film will now release in February, on a date that holds special significance.

Chhaava release date postponed | Image: IMDb

Chhaava Release Date: The Vicky Kaushal starrer has finally confirmed a change in release date. The drama was earlier scheduled to release on December 6 alongside Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2. The makers have now moved the film to February, blocking another crucial holiday. Consequently, Shahid Kapoor's Deva which was scheduled to release in February has been preponed.

Chhaava books Valentine's Day release 

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has officially moved from the December release spot. While the makers have not shared the reason behind shifting the film's release, it is likely that they wanted to avert a clash with Allu Arjun starrer pan-India film Pushpa 2. Besides, both film feature Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role.

Taran Adarsh officially confirmed the news on X (formerly Twitter) and also mentioned the special significance behind it. He wrote, “Vicky Kaushal - Rashmika - Akshaye Khanna: Chhaava new release date announcement... #chhaava is now set for a theatrical release on 14 Feb 2025... The release date holds special significance since it coincides with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on 19 Feb 2025.” Directed by Laxman Utekar the film featured Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Shahid Kapoor's Deva moves to make way for Chhaava

Shahid Kapoor's actioner Deva was scheduled to hit the big screens in February. However, the makers surprised fans by announcing that the film arrived early. The makers shared that the film will now release on January 31.

The film is directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and promises an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrill and drama. The action spectacle wrapped up with a high-energy song sequence in September in Mumbai. In the movie, Shahid will be seen playing a defiant police officer, while Pooja Hegde stars as the leading lady in the role of a journalist. The film also stars Pavail Gulati. For the film, he underwent a physical transformation and moved from a slender build to a muscular body. The actor, who plays the role of a cop in Deva, gained 3 kgs and has cut down on fat.

(With inputs from IANS) 

Updated 22:35 IST, November 27th 2024

Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna

