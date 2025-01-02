Pushpa 2 Stampede Death: Allu Arjun 'Unnecessarily Dragged And Blamed', Says Boney Kapoor

Allu Arjun’s arrest was in regard to stampede during Pushpa 2’s screening sent shockwaves across the industry. Several industries supported him and said he is not that fault. Amid this, Boney Kapoor too supported the Pushpa 2 actor.

Boney Kapoor on Allu Arjun’s stampede case

In an interaction with Galatta India, Boney Kapoor said, “When I first saw, Ajith’s film releasing at 1 in the morning. I was shocked to see 20-25k people outside the theatre. After I came out of the show around 3.30-4 am, there were still that many people outside. I am told the same thing happens with films of Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, or present-day stars like Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Mahesh Babu."

Source: IMDb

He further said, “Ticket rates are inflated on the first two days or at least the first day for extra shows. That is why this situation has arisen where unnecessarily Allu Arjun was dragged and blamed for the death of a fan. It was only because of the crowd that had gathered to see the film."

Source: IMDb

When Boney Kapoor spoke about different markets in Indian cinema

Boney Kapoor appeared at the roundtable interview hosted by Galatta Plus where he, along with other producers, discussed cinema. He said, "In Russia, for instance, Raj Kapoor is remembered till today. When I visited Egypt, they would talk only about Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. In Morocco, again, it’s Amitabh Bachchan. The King of Morocco had honoured Amitabh and later Shah Rukh Khan. Telugu films and Tamil films have unique markets.”

Source: IMDb