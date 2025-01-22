Saif Ali Khan Stabbing A Result Of Security Lapse, Republic Confronts Satguru Sharan Caretaker | Exclusive

Saif Ali Khan, 54, was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder, identified as Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir alias Vijay Das (30), inside his 12-floor apartment in the wee hours of January 16. The actor suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack and underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He returned home on Tuesday.

The Bangladeshi national, who was arrested for attacking Saif, gained entry into the actor's Satguru Sharan building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep, police said. The lapse in the security of the upscale Bandra society has been questioned in the matter since the start and now, Republic reached out to the caretaker of the society about the security measures.

Saif was attacked at his residence in Satguru Sharan building on January 16 | Image: X

Satguru Sharan's caretaker stays silent on security lapse

In order to recreate the crime scene, the police took the accused to Saif Ali Khan's building. "Both the security guards in the building, where the actor resides, were sleeping when his attacker entered it by crossing over the boundary wall," the official said. As the accused found both the security guards in deep slumber, he entered the building from the main entrance where no CCTV camera has been installed. During the probe, the police found there are no CCTV cameras installed in the building's corridor as well.

Vijay Das has been identified as the person who attacked Saif Ali Khan | Image: ANI

When Republic confronted the caretaker of the building, he refused to comment on the matter which is under investigation. "I'm not allowed to speak," he said when questioned about what were the security guards doing when the attacker sneaked inside the building and why was the intercom not working.

Saif meets his 'saviour'

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Saif Ali Khan met auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who rushed him to hospital after he was injured in the knife attack at his home in Mumbai, and thanked him for the help.

Saif meets auto driver who rushed him to the Lilavati Hospital after attack | Image: X