Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Live Updates: Attacker Still At Large, Top Cop Daya Nayak Leading The Operation

Rakhi Sawant has reacted to the shocking attack on actor Saif Ali Khan by an intruder at his Bandra residence during the early hours of Thursday. In the video, Rakhi can be heard saying, “Oh my God! Such bad news. Saif Ali Khan, with whom I have also worked before, in a song during Rakesh Roshan ji's film at the very beginning of my struggling days. I could never have imagined, even in my dreams, that such a big tragedy could happen to Saifu.”

"Yeh building wale kya karte hain? Aap itna monthly paisa lete ho, aur CCTV camera bhi nahi laga sakte? Kitni buri khabar hai yeh. 2025 mein kya ho raha hai? Itne diggaj logon ke saath kya ho raha hai? (What do the people in this building do? You charge such a high monthly fee, and yet you can't even install CCTV cameras? This is such terrible news. What is happening in 2025? What is happening to such great individuals?)," she added.