Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu Religion?: Shatrughan Defends Daughter In Mukesh Khanna-Ramayan Row

Sonakshi Sinha vs Mukesh Khanna: The actress recently took to her Instagram account to pen a long note lashing out at the Shaktimaan fame. The row started after Mukesh Khanna recalled Sonakshi not being able to answer a question based on Ramayana in Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2019. referring to that episode, the actor asserted that it is Sonakshi's father and her upbringing's fault that she failed to answer. The Dabangg actress penned a long note in her defence and now her father has also shared his opinion on the matter.

Shatrughan Sinha's savage reply to Mukesh Khanna goes viral

After Sonakshi Sinha, her father has given a savage reply to Mukesh Khanna. In a new interview, the veteran Bollywood actor slammed Mukesh Khanna for passing distasteful remarks against his daughter and his family. Without mentioning the Shaktiman actor's name, he stressed that he is proud of his daughter and does not need a stamp of approval from anyone else to prove that she is good Hindu.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama the actor said, “I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?" He added, “I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career.She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone."

Sonakshi Sinha pens a long note against Mukesh Khanna

On December 16 Sonakshi Sinha took to her Instagram to reply to Mukesh Khanna head-on. In a long note, the actress wrote, "Dear Sir, Mukesh Khanna ji ...I recently read a statement you made saying that it's my father's fault I did not answer a question about the Ramayana correctly on a show I attended many, many years back. Firstly let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious."

She further asserted that lessons of Ramayana remain unlearnt by the actor as well. She added, "Yes, I may have blanked out that day, a human tendency, and forgotten who the sanjeevani booti was brought for, but clearly, you have also forgotten some of the lessons of forgive and forget taught by Lord Ram himself... if Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness. But yes, I definitely need you to forget and stop bringing up the same incident time and again to be back in the news at the expense of me and my family."