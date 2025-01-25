Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 23:17 IST, January 25th 2025

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar Starrer Witnesses Huge Growth, 1st Weekend Biz To Spring A Huge Surprise

The growth in the business was over 80% from day 1, which has also set the stage for the Republic Day holiday, expected to be even bigger at the box office.

Akshay Kumar plays an IAF officer in Sky Force | Image: X

Sky Force Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force, which also marks the debut of Veer Pahariya, is doing well at the box office after releasing on the Republic Day weekend. The movie was off to a good start and collected ₹12.25 crore on its opening day. The numbers registered a very healthy growth on the second day and the movie is on track to earn way above ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.

Akshay Kumar plays officer KO Ahuja in Sky Force | Image: X

Discounted rates drive Sky Force box office collection

The movie is running in cinema halls at discounted prices due to Republic Day. Because of the slashed rates, viewers are turning up in large numbers to see Sky Force. On Saturday, the aerial action film collected ₹21 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. The final number of day 2 will rise slightly as the day winds up. The growth in the business was over 80 percent, which has also set the stage for the Republic Day holiday, which is expected to be even bigger at the box office.

Sky Force released on January 24 | Image: X

In two days, the film's business stands at ₹33.25 crore in India and could also touch ₹35 crore. It will be interesting to see whether the film can touch the ₹60 crore mark in the first three days or not. Sky Force has been getting positive reviews on social media.

Sky Force inspired by true events

According to the makers, Sky Force is the untold story of India's first and deadliest airstrike ever. Sandeep Kelwani and Abhishek Kapur have co-directed the film, which also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya. The film revolves around IAF officer T Vijaya (Veer) who goes missing in action during the 1965 India-Pakistan War. Akshay plays his fellow IAF officer KO Ahuja who embarks on a mission to find Vijaya. Sky Force also features Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan in pivotal roles. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 23:17 IST, January 25th 2025

Recommended

Gurugram Police Tighten Security with 3,500 Personnel Ahead of R-Day
India News
Vote For Those Who Have Clean Character: Anna Hazare To Delhi Voters
India News
HM Shah Unveils BJP 'Sankalp Patra' for Delhi Assembly Elections | LIVE
India News
Thousands Protest Against German Far-Right Rise Ahead of Feb 23 Election
World News
Box Office: Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama Biz Doubles Before R-Day
Entertainment News
DMK To Stage Protest in Delhi Against Draft UGC Regulations: CM Stalin
India News
Maha Kumbh: NDRF Rescues 10 Devotees From Sinking Boat, Averts Tragedy
India News
Sanatan Govt's Will Be Formed All Over India: Pramod Krishnam
India News
US Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as Trump's Homeland Security Secretary
World News
'I Sometimes Lose Focus': Shubman Gill Makes Huge Admission
SportFit
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: