Taapsee Pannu Begins Shooting For Action-Thriller Gandhari

Actor Taapsee Pannu has started shooting her next project, 'Gandhari' an action-thriller directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Kanika Dhillon.



The 'Thappad' actress shared the news on her Instagram account on Wednesday with pictures from the set. In the pictures, Taapsee is seen with her back to the camera, dressed in attire resembling that of a village woman. She is posing alongside director Devashish Makhija and producer Kanika Dhillon.



Along with the pictures, Taapsee added a lengthy caption that read, "Dear God, grant my request so that I may never deviate from doing good deeds. That, I shall have no fear of the enemy when I go into battle and with determination I will be victorious.That, I may teach my mind to only sing your praises. And when the time comes, I should die fighting heroically on the field of battle. Let the war begin! #Gandhari."

Check out her post

View this post on Instagram



On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in 'Khel Khel Mein', alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film also featured Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan.



It faced a Box-Office clash with Raj Kummar Rao's Stree 2 and John Abraham's 'Vedaa'. The film did not manage to perform well at the box office as 'Stree 2' overshadowed it. It revolves around seven friends who gather for an evening, during which they agree to make their phones public property for the night.



The actress also garnered praise for her performance in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, which was released on Netflix on August 9. The film co-starred Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill.