Tabu Joins Akshay Kumar In Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla

Superstar Tabu has boarded the cast of Priyadarshan's upcoming horror comedy "Bhooth Bangla", headlined by Akshay Kumar. Also starring Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi, the film is set to be released on April 2, 2026.

"Bhooth Bangla" marks a reunion for Tabu with Kumar, Rawal and Priyadarshan after the 2000 superhit comedy "Hera Pheri". "Hum yahan bandh hain. @priyadarshan.official @balajimotionpictures @akshaykumar @ektarkapoor @jishu.sengupta @ipritamofficial @wamiqagabbi," she wrote on Saturday alongside a picture of the film's clapperboard on Instagram.

"Bhooth Bangla" is also the first collaboration between Akshay and Priyadarshan in over 14 years. Their film together was 2010's political satire "Khatta Meetha".

Tabu's latest work was American science fiction series "Dune: Prophecy", in which she essayed the role of Sister Francesca.