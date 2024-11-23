Search icon
Published 10:49 IST, November 23rd 2024

The Sabarmati Report: After UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Watches The Vikrant Massey Starrer

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday watched the Hindi film The Sabarmati Report, based on the train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat in 2002. He urged the people to watch the film with their families.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Assam CM watches The Sabarmati Report | Image: X

Guwahati, Nov 22 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday watched the Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', based on the train burning incident at Godhra in Gujarat in 2002.

He urged the people to watch the film with their families.

"Today I watched the film 'Sabarmati Report' with my colleagues. After watching this film, you will be surprised how an ecosystem ran its agenda based on lies for years and damaged national unity," he posted on X.

"In a new India, their propaganda has to be ended and people will have to be made aware of the realities," he added.

'The Sabarmati Report', produced by Ektaa Kapoor, was released on November 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also praised the film. PTI DG SOM

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:49 IST, November 23rd 2024

