Valentine's Week Re-releases: Theatres To Bring Old-School Romance Alive With Silsila, Chandni, Aradhana And More

The season of love and romance is back and this time it is going to be even more special as some of the old-school classics are lined up for re-release. The yesteryear will be restored 4K version by the National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission. From Amitabh Bachchan’s Silsila to Sridevi’s Chandni, here’s a complete detail about the exciting line-up of the re-release of romantic cults for all the retro cinema lovers out there.

Amitabh, Jaya and Rekha starrer Silisila

Silsila | Image: X

Amitabh Bachchan's Silisila will be released on the first day of Valentine's week which is February 7. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Jaya Bachchan, Rekha and Shashi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film is renowned for its evergreen songs including Dekha Ek Khwab, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and others. It was released in 1981.

Sridevi's Chandni

Following its re-release, late actor Sridevi's blockbuster film Chandni will hit the theatres on Valentine's Day. It was directed by Yash Chopra and starred Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna in lead roles along with Sridevi. It was the third highest-grossing film of 1989. The performance of Sridevi was widely appreciated by critics and audiences.

Raj Kapoor’s Awara

Awara | Image: X

Raj Kapoor's crime-drama film Awara is next in the line with its release scheduled on February 21 in PVR and Inox cinemas. Considered one of the greatest Hindi films, it starred Raj Kapoor, Nargis and Prithviraj Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 1951. The movie will be re-released on February 14.

Rajesh Khanna’s romance drama Aradhana

Aradhana | Image: X

It will be followed by Rajesh Khanna's Aradhana which will be re-released in theatres on February 28. The film was originally released in 1969. The film has been restored in stunning 4K by NFDC--National Film Archive of India under the National Film Heritage Mission.

Deepika Padukone’s Padmaavat

Padmaavat | Image: X

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor, will return to cinemas on February 6, 2025. The re-release coincides with the start of Valentine’s Week, ensuring it remains in theatres throughout the romance-filled period.

Other than these old classics from Bollywood, south also has a special re-release.

Surya S/o Krishnan – Vaaranam Aayiram

Vaaranam Aayiram | Image: X