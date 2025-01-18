'Very Aggressive' Attacker Scared Kareena Kapoor, Stabbed Saif Ali Khan Several Times: Actress Tells Cops

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: On Friday, a team of cops recorded the statement of Kareena Kapoor, who was present in the house during the brutal attack. Kareena said in her statement that when the attack happened, the children and women were sent to the 12th floor, Saif tried to save the women and children. When Saif intervened, the attacker could not reach Jahangir. She added that the attacker did not steal anything from the house, he was very aggressive. “He attacked Saif several times, I was scared after the attack, so Karishma took me to her house," the actress added.

Key points in Kareena Kapoor's statement

The nurses screamed after seeing the thief enter the house, after which Saif and Kareena ran towards his room.

Kareena was worried as this was the room where the kid was sleeping.

While the thief was in the house, he did not steal some valuables and jewellery.

The accused threatened Nurse Lima with a knife in the house and demanded ₹1 crore.

Kareena was scared after seeing an unknown person with a knife in the house.

After the attack on Saif Ali Khan, the nurse and Kareena screamed for help in the house.

That incident still stands before my eyes

Kareena, who was mentally stressed by this incident, was taken to her house by her sister Karisma Kapoor after the incident.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police is yet to record Saif Ali Khan's statement.

New CCTV footage has emerged showing intruder at mobile store 7 hours after sttabing Saif Ali Khan

A new CCTV footage has been exclusively accessed by Republic. In the video, the suspect is reported to be in the Kabutar Khana area in Dadar, Bandra, 7 hours after attacking the Devara star Saif Ali Khan. There, he purchased headphone from a mobile shop and walked through the store. Police reports indicate that he bought the headphones at 9 AM. The footage was retrieved when at 9 PM last night, a team of 15-20 crime branch officers arrived at the shop.

The police have formed more than 30 teams to trace the attacker, who remains at large more than 48 hours after the incident.