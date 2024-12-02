Vikrant Massey Talks About 'Highest Point Of Career, Life' After Announcing Retirement From Acting

The Sabarmati Report was screened at the Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. PM Narendra Modi , Home Minister Amit Shah , Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , actress and MP Kangana Ranaut , alongside other MPs, saw the film with lead actors Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna and producer Ekta Kapoor's father Jeetendra. Post the screening, Vikrant dubbed the experience of watching the film with PM Modi "the highest point of my career and life".

Vikrant's The Sabarmati Report was screened in Parliament today | Image: Instagram

"I cannot describe in words the feeling of watching the film with PM Modi. I am happy today, I got a chance to watch the film with PM Modi Sir. This is the highest point of my career and life, watching the film with PM," the 12th Fail star shared. Incidentally, Vikrant, 37, also announced his decision to retire from movies a few hours before The Sabarmati Report was screened at the Parliament on Monday. Vikrant also urged the audiences to watch his latest movie on the big screens.

'Today was very special...'

After watching her film The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other MPs, actress Raashii Khanna said, "We have watched the movie a number of times but today was very special as we got to watch it with the Prime Minister... It's a surreal feeling. It's a high point in my career. The film has been made tax-free in many states and other states are also on the path of making it tax-free. I hope people watch it in large numbers."