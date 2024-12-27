Search icon
Published 23:05 IST, December 27th 2024

WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Says 'Bye', Blows Flying Kisses To Paps As They Jet Off For New Year Vacay

After the Christmas outing, Raha was snapped at the Mumbai airport leaving with his parents Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on a vacation.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's banter with paps. | Image: Manav Manglani/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has stolen the limelight once again, and this time at the Mumbai airport. On Friday, the family of three were snapped at the airport probably jetting on a vacation to ring in New Year 2025. As the couple, were busy with the formalities at the entrance of the airport, their daughter's banter with the paps quickly made to the internet. Several videos are going viral on social media that show her adorably saying "bye" to paps.

Cutest 'bye' on the internet

After the Christmas outing, Raha was snapped leaving with his parents Alia and Ranbir on a vacation. As the couple were getting their passports and tickets checked, paps, standing at a distance, said "bye" to Raha. The two-year-old quickly turned her head and shouted "Bye" and waved. She also blew flying kisses before entering the premises.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Updated 23:19 IST, December 27th 2024

