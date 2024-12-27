WATCH | Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Daughter Raha Says 'Bye', Blows Flying Kisses To Paps As They Jet Off For New Year Vacay

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha has stolen the limelight once again, and this time at the Mumbai airport. On Friday, the family of three were snapped at the airport probably jetting on a vacation to ring in New Year 2025. As the couple, were busy with the formalities at the entrance of the airport, their daughter's banter with the paps quickly made to the internet. Several videos are going viral on social media that show her adorably saying "bye" to paps.