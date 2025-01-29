Published 12:36 IST, January 29th 2025
When Saif Ali Khan Confronted Abbas-Mustan About Race Being A Remake Of Korean Film, Director Duo Said...
Race is a remake of the 1998 Korean film Goodbye Lover. Director duo Abbas-Mustan confirmed this to Saif Ali Khan while they were shooting for it.
Saif Ali Khan is in the news over the attack on him inside his home in Bandra, Mumbai on January 16. The actor is currently recovering and is expected to be back on the set soon. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in the stabbing case. Saif is one of the most popular Bollywood stars and one of his biggest commercial hits has been Race (2008). The success of the first installment spawned a franchise, with the actor playing the lead role in the first two films. Now, Saif is all set to return in the fourth Race film. Although, many might not know that Race is a remake of a Korean film.
What Abbas-Mustan told Saif after he realised Race is a remake
Saif Ali Khan recalled how he was told by Bipasha Basu that Race was a remake of a Korean film that she had watched "on TV" once. "We were shooting for the film in a hotel. Bipasha came and told me 'I have seen this movie on TV. It's a Korean movie. It's called Goodbye Lover'. I went to the director and asked if she (Bipasha) was right. They said, 'Maybe. Thoda sa."
Race is the remake of the Korean thriller Goodbye Lover (1998). At the box office, Race became a huge hit and is still regarded as one of the best Hindi thrillers.
Saif Ali Khan to be back for Race 4
After dropping out of Race 3 (2018), Saif is expected to return in the fourth installment of the franchise. Speaking to PTI, producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed that the movie will go on floors in 2025. "Saif will be back in the Race franchise, and we are excited to have him on board. He did a great job in the first two films," he said. Spilling the beans about the movie, Taurani further added, "The film will boast an ensemble cast, and we are finalising the script and cast. We haven't finalised the director either. We will announce the film officially before we go on floors."
