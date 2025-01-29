When Saif Ali Khan Confronted Abbas-Mustan About Race Being A Remake Of Korean Film, Director Duo Said...

Saif Ali Khan is in the news over the attack on him inside his home in Bandra, Mumbai on January 16. The actor is currently recovering and is expected to be back on the set soon. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway in the stabbing case. Saif is one of the most popular Bollywood stars and one of his biggest commercial hits has been Race (2008). The success of the first installment spawned a franchise, with the actor playing the lead role in the first two films. Now, Saif is all set to return in the fourth Race film. Although, many might not know that Race is a remake of a Korean film.

Race released in 2008 and was a box office hit | Image: YouTube screengrab

What Abbas-Mustan told Saif after he realised Race is a remake

Saif Ali Khan recalled how he was told by Bipasha Basu that Race was a remake of a Korean film that she had watched "on TV" once. "We were shooting for the film in a hotel. Bipasha came and told me 'I have seen this movie on TV. It's a Korean movie. It's called Goodbye Lover'. I went to the director and asked if she (Bipasha) was right. They said, 'Maybe. Thoda sa."

Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna in a still from Race | Image: X

Race is the remake of the Korean thriller Goodbye Lover (1998). At the box office, Race became a huge hit and is still regarded as one of the best Hindi thrillers.

Saif Ali Khan to be back for Race 4