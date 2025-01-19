Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:46 IST, January 19th 2025

All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: It Was Caught Very Early At A Low-Grade Stage

Director Shaunak Sen recently shared his cancer diagnosis. He wrote a lengthy note on Instagram and mentioned how the discovery was a blessing in disguise.

File photo of Shaunak Sen | Image: Instagram

Director Shaunak Sen, best known for the Academy nominated documentary All That Breathes had a major health scare. He recently penned a lengthy note and revealed his cancer diagnosis which sparked concern amongst netizens.

Shankar Sen’s note on cancer diagnosis: The accidental discovery was a blessing 

Shaunak Sen took to Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures of hospital. One picture showcased him on the hospital bed and featured his friends who came to visit him. Along with the pictures, he wrote in the caption, “Bit of an absurd update. October end, during a checkup for an autoimmune thing I got a shock diagnosis: a routine scan revealed a small malignant tumor in the kidney. Utter bolt from the blue. No kidney-related symptoms, no hereditary history, no big history of drinking/smoking. Urgent surgery was advised. On the 26th December I had a partial nephrectomy, i.e. a part of my kidney was removed. (it was converted from robotic to an open surgery midway, so there's a dramatic Cronenbergian gash in the belly.) It was successful, the cancer is out of me.”

He further wrote, “The accidental discovery was a blessing in disguise, it was caught very early at a low-grade stage. Recovering since and regaining strength. (Never had a better excuse for all acquaintances complaining about my going awol in recent months - my pujo, diwali, christmas, new years were all in a hospital room. And here's some blurry bad photos of friends who made it all tolerable, alongside the excellent surgeons.) (P.s - the masked men in picture 1 are the protagonists of All That Breathes. )”.

Fans wish Shaunak Sen speedy recovery for 

As soon as Shaunak Sen had shared the post, it sparked worry and concern amongst netizens. One user wrote, “What a shocking experience! I wish you a good and fast recovery, my friend”. Another user wrote, “So glad it was caught early. Take care and speedy recovery, Shaunak.”. “This whole episode kept us on our toes.. But it feels great that you are recovering well, feeling good, and will be back to full health soon”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, “duude! glad to see you caught it on time and wishing you a speedy recovery!”. The Elephant Whisperers director Guneet Monga too wished him well and wrote, “Take care Shaunak!! Glad it all got caught early. Recover well”.

File photo of Shaunak Sen in hospital | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Shaunak Sen is an Academy award nominated Indian filmmaker, video artist and film scholar. His documentary film  All That Breathes, won the Grand Jury Prize in the World Cinema Documentary Competition at 2022 Sundance Film Festival and the Golden Eye award for the best documentary at 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The film was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:46 IST, January 19th 2025

Recommended

Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Takes Cognizance of Fire Incident | LIVE
India News
Who Is Bigg Boss 18 Winner? Rajat Dalal Or Vivian DSena, Find Out At...
Entertainment News
Indian Women Lift Inaugural Kho-Kho World Cup, Defeat Nepal By 78-40
SportFit
Happy That He Is Recovering Well: Soha Ali Khan On Brother Saif’s Health
Entertainment News
What Caused Fire At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj | Details Inside
India News
Saif Stabbing Case Updates: Actor's Attacker In Police Custody
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh Mela Fire: PM Modi Dials CM Yogi, Takes Stock Of Situation
India News
PCB To Pay Additional USD 100,000 To High Profile Foreign Players in PSL
SportFit
UP Men Arrested for Spitting on Rotis at Uttarayan Fair in Bageshwar
India News
Kejriwal Writes To PM, Proposes Joint Housing Scheme With Centre
India News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: