AR Rahman's Bassist Mohini Dey Reacts to Link-Up Rumours, Says 'People Have No Sympathy...'

AR Rahman parted ways with his wife Saira Banu after being married for 29 years. The estranged couple's lawyer confirmed the news of their separation on November 19. Hours before their announcement, the composer's bassist Mohini Dey also took to her social media account to announce her separation from her husband leading to social media speculations. Netizens were quick to jump to conclusions and opined that Mohini was the reason behind AR Rahman-Saira Banu's divorce. However, the composer, his wife and their children have already rubbished all such rumours earlier. Now, Mohini has also taken to her social media account to silence all naysayers.

Mohini Dey breaks silence on dating rumours amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu divorce

On November 25, Mohini Dey took to her Instagram account to share an official video statement rubbishing all rumours linking her with AR Rahman. She shared that she looks up to the composer as a ‘role model’ and called him a ‘father figure’ in her life. She also requested social media users to not make ‘false claims' and give both the families the privacy they need in the trying times.



Mohini Dey shared the video with a lengthy note that read, ''It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. It's disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this. It saddens me to see people’s state of mind.'' Likening the composer to her father, she added, "A''@arrahman is a legend and he is just like father to me! I have many role models & father figures in life that have played vital roles in my career and upbringing. To name a few- My dad who taught me everything music (who I lost a year ago) and then @ranjitbarot1 who introduced me to the industry, @louizbanksofficial who shaped me & @arrahman who gave me the freedom to shine in his shows and his musical arrangements during recording sessions. I cherish and treasure that and will always do!'' she added.



She concluded the note by requesting privacy and mentioned, ''Media/Paps do not understand the effect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interupt my day so, so Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy. Love, Mo."

AR Rahman issues 24-hour notice against "all slanderers" making speculations regarding his divorce and personal life

On November 23, days after the announcement of his separation, Rahman took to social media to share a legal letter asking all YouTube channels and online publications to remove videos and content that "concoct imaginary stories about his personal life".

Legal notice issued by Rahman to those speculating over his divorce | Image: AR Rahman/X