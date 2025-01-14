Search icon
Published 10:34 IST, January 14th 2025

Athiya Shetty Radiates Pregnancy Glow With KL Rahul On Their Aussie Getaway, Photos Goes Viral

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who are soon expecting their first child, have left fans gushing as the two shared unseen pictures from their recent trip to Australia.

athiya shetty pregnancy photos | Image: Instagram

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, who are expecting their first child, have left fans gushing as the two shared unseen pictures from their recent trip to Australia.
KL, on Monday, took to his Instagram account to post a photo dump from his tour, which coincided with the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
In the first photo, KL is seen enjoying a coffee at a street-side cafe. Another picture shows two cups of coffee and a brownie, hinting at a cozy date with Athiya. Other photos feature random glimpses of Rahul, including him standing in front of a house, getting into a car, and sitting on a bench. There is also a scenic shot of the beach.
However, what caught everyone's eye was the last picture of the post. It showed KL Rahul and Athiya sitting outside a cafe, with Athiya dressed in a sweater and oversized gray pants. She appeared to be enjoying a drink, while Rahul couldn't take his eyes off her as he lovingly admired her baby bump.

The couple announced their pregnancy in November 2024 with an adorable post. The note read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025" (with baby feet emojis), accompanied by clip art of an evil eye.
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in an intimate ceremony at Suniel Shetty's farmhouse in Khandala.
Rahul recently completed 10 years in international cricket, while Athiya, who made her acting debut in 2015 with 'Hero', has also appeared in films like 'Mubarakan' and 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'. (ANI)

Updated 10:34 IST, January 14th 2025

