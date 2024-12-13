Bengaluru Woman Is Shocked After Friends Ridicule Her Over 'Short Dress' At Diljit Dosanjh Concert

Punjabi superstar singer Diljit Dosanjh has been busy with his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour. During his recent concert in Bengaluru, Deepika Padukone made a surprise appearance, her first public outing since the birth of her daughter, Dua. However, the tour has faced several controversies. At the Bengaluru show, a fan has now alleged that she was criticised for wearing a short dress.

Woman criticized for her dress at Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert

An Instagram user, Muskan Madaan, recently shared a video that has gone viral, where she described a distressing experience at singer Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru concert.

In the video, Muskan reveals that her friends criticised her for wearing a short dress, which has sparked widespread discussions on social media.

She begins by recounting the incident, explaining how she discovered that some friends had made negative remarks about her "short" outfit behind her back. Muskan attended the concert in an elegant black dress with intricate designs, feeling confident and excited. However, learning about her friends' judgmental comments on her attire left her feeling deeply hurt and betrayed.

Multiple buzz happened at Diljit's Bengaluru concert

The video has sparked a wave of reactions online, with many social media users sharing their opinions in the comments. Some supported her, while others took a lighthearted view, calling the attention she received at Diljit Dosanjh's concert an unexpected compliment and dubbing it a "main character moment." Some encouraged Madaan to address her friends directly, urging her to "name and shame" those who spoke negatively about her.

A few days ago, another user on X shared a post about a distressing experience at the event, describing how a woman targeted her during the Kannada language debate.

