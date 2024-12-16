Classical Singer, Musician Pandit Sanjay Marathe Passes Away At 68 After Suffering Heart Attack

Noted classical singer and harmonium artist Pandit Sanjay Ram Marathe died at a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane city, his family said on Monday.

He was 68.

The artist had suffered a severe heart attack and was admitted to a private hospital in Thane where he died on Sunday night, his family members said.

He was the eldest son of legendary musician Pandit Ram Marathe.

Pandit Sanjay Marathe leaves behind a legacy rooted in Indian classical music and theatre.

He was highly respected for his expertise in harmonium and melodious singing, and actively participated in various programmes held this year, marking the birth centenary of his father.

In collaboration with his younger brother Mukund Marathe, Pandit Sanjay Marathe revived and staged the famous Marathi musical play 'Sangeet Mandarmala' as part of the centenary commemoration of their father.

The production received widespread acclaim for its innovative experiments while preserving the essence of the traditional Marathi musical theatre.