Dua Lipa Steps Out On A Dinner Date With Boyfriend Cullum Turner In Mumbai | Watch

Dua Lipa landed in India on Thursday, November 28, for her concert in Mumbai on November 30. The singer was accompanied by her team and boyfriend Cullum Turner. This is her third visit to India. It seems she couldn't wait to indulge in the city's food, as the very evening, she was snapped outside a restaurant on a date with her boyfriend Cullum. Several videos and photos from her visit have gone viral on the internet.

Dua Lipa and Cullum Turner's date night looks like this

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Dua and Cullum can be seen at a restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple, twinning in black ensembles, is exiting the car, accompanied by bodyguards. In one of the videos, her bodyguard can be heard saying, "Do not step in my way” to the paps stationed outside the restaurant.

Grammy-winning singer is in Mumbai to headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) at MMRDA, BKC on November 30.

(Dua Lipa with Cullum Turner in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla)

How Dua Lipa checked in at the Indian airport?

In the video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Dua, along with her team, can be seen exiting Kalina airport in a yellow T-shirt and black bottoms. She left her tresses loose, sported no makeup look, and wore yellow-tinted sunglasses to accentuate her look. She didn't pose for the paps and quickly sat inside her car.

What do we know about the Zomato Feeding India Concert?

The concert will start with What Jhumka? singer Jonita Gandhi opening for global pop icon Dua. She will be seen performing her latest single, Noorie, for the first time ever. The original song was crooned by Lata Mangeshkar and Nitin Mukesh. It narrates the story of Noorie and Yusuf, two dreamers striving to build a life together against heartbreaking odds. In Jonita’s contemporary take, Noorie (Two Sides), the classic returns with a fresh twist.