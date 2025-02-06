DYK Ananya Panday Was 'Uncomfortable' To Star In Vijay Deverakonda's Liger? Father Chunky Reveals The Reason

Liger was the ill-fated 2022 film that marked Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi-language debut and was the female lead Ananya Panday's first mainstream commercial film. Three years after its box office failure, CTRL actress’ father Chunky Panday revealed that she felt 'uncomfortable' taking on the bold role and thought she was 'too young' for it.

Why was Ananya Panday uncomfortable doing Liger? Chunky Panday revealed

Ananya was 23 when she signed up for Liger. In an interview with Mashable India, Chunky Panday shared that she appeared younger because of her baby face. Before Liger, Ananya had acted in four films: Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, and Gehraiyaan. However, none of these were mass entertainers. Chunky recalled her hesitation about taking on Liger. “When she asked me if she should do this film… she was thinking that she was too young for it. She said, ‘Papa, I am too young to do this.’ I said you do this; it’s a commercial, a big film but maybe she was right. She was too young to do it,” he explained, adding, “She was uncomfortable. She said maybe, I am too young for this. She was confused then.”

Liger poster | Image: X

Chunky Panday also mentioned that he has recently stopped giving Ananya career advice. He admitted he had doubts about her role in the Amazon Prime Video series Call Me Bae, which eventually earned her a Filmfare Award nomination. “From that day on, I never put any pressure on her. Maybe I was wrong. I am old school. I don’t know anything else. If she had asked me, ‘Papa, should I do Bae?’ I would have said no,” he admitted.

When Ananya Panday blamed her father for Liger’s failure

In a recent interaction on the YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, Ananya Panday shared intriguing insights during a candid conversation with her father. She revealed that most of their arguments revolve around the type of films she should choose for her growing career, especially after the box office failure of Liger. Reflecting on the experience, Ananya admitted feeling “sad and upset” after the film’s poor performance. Taking responsibility, Chunky Panday confessed, “You were cursing me for making you do that.”