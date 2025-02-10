'Every Tom, Dick, Harry...': Annu Kapoor Repulsed By 'Abusive, Sexual' Commentary By Ranveer Allahbadia, YouTubers On Latent

After a formal complaint has been filed against YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, comedian Samay Raina, and the organisers of the show India's Got Latent following a series of alleged controversial and offensive remarks made on the show, Annu Kapoor blasted them and others in a scathing statement. "Vulgarity is being served in the name of freedom of expression," Kapoor said, calling it the misuse of freedom of expression.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent | Image: X

'The main reason for our downfall...'

Annu Kapoor did not hold back when he came down heavily on the brand of comedy that Samay and other panelists on the show were indulging in. The jokes alluded to sex, race and much more. The comments, which were made in a joking context, sparked widespread outrage. Complaints were filed accusing the organisers and participants of deliberately making obscene remarks about women and mocking disability with the intent to gain popularity and financial gain through the online broadcast.

Annu Kapoor condemned Beer Biceps | Image: X

On Ranveer Allahabadia's statement, Kapoor said, "I neither know his comment nor do I know him, but as you told me, the Constitution gives the right to freedom of expression to everyone. But according to me, the right to freedom of expression should be given to the one who fulfills his duty towards the country and society.

Ashish Chanchlani with Samay Raina and Beer Biceps | Image: X

Kapoor added, “No one has misused every right of ours as much as we Indians have. This is the main reason for our downfall. Every Tom, Dick and Harry comes and says that I have this right, I have the right to speak. No one has thought about the right to speak and the duty to think about the society. The one who does not think should have all his rights taken away. If tomorrow someone thinks that someone said something about my parents, someone will come from Chambal and shoot him. This will lead to anarchy. It is possible that some mad person may come and do this. Neither do I see anything dirty, nor do I hear anything dirty, nor do I speak anything dirty. Those who speak dirty should be punished by the society."

Annu Kapoor demands punishment for influencers

Others present on India's Got Latent panel included, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani and 'The Rebel Kid' Apoorva Mukhija and comedian Jaspreet Singh. Annu Kapoor blasted them and demanded strict punishment in accordance with the law.

Apoorva Mukhija was one of the panelists on India's Got Latent | Image: Instagram

"This is not a matter of saying, whatever legal procedure is there in the constitution, whatever penal procedure is there, it should be implemented immediately. What is there to ask in this, there is no thought of giving punishment, punishment has to be given. Tell the lawyers, those who know the law, to go ahead and file a case," Kapoor said.

Comedian Jaspreet Singh was on the episode of India's Got Latent | Image: X