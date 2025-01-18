Family Outing! Sara Tendulkar Takes Dad Sachin Tendulkar, Mom Anjali To Coldplay's Mumbai Concert

Coldplay played their first show in Mumbai as part of the India leg of the Music of the Spheres World Tour on Saturday. The concert was organised at the DY Patil Stadium. Among the over 45,000 concert attendees was cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, who attended the show with his daughter Sara Tendulkar and wife Anjali. For the outing, Sachin was dressed in a printed shirt with black trousers while his wife Anjali complemented him in a similar look. Sara, meanwhile, kept it breezy in a black ganji and pants, nailing the Gen Z concert look. The family seemed to be having a fun time at the Coldplay concert from the VIP stands. Many on social media commented that the ‘God Of Cricket’ made the British band's concert all the more special with his presence.

In another viral video from his Mumbai concert, lead singer Chris Martin was seen reading off “Jai Shri Ram” from a placard that an audience member held up. He also interacted with his fans and thanked them for turning up for his show. Coldplay will have two more shows in Mumbai on January 19 and 21. The fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.

Chris' India itinerary sees him visit temples

Ahead of Coldplay's first concert in Navi Mumbai, the band's lead singer, Chris Martin, and his girlfriend, Hollywood star Dakota Johnson, offered prayers at the famous Babulnath Temple. Several videos going viral on social media showed Martin and Johnson visiting the renowned temple dedicated to Lord Shiva on Friday. In one of the videos, 35-year-old Johnson is seen whispering in the ears of Nandi, the sacred bull statue associated with Lord Shiva.