Published 23:36 IST, December 4th 2024

Hrithik Roshan Proves He’s Girlfriend Saba Azad’s Biggest Cheerleader

Actor Hrithik Roshan has once again shown his unwavering support for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, proving that he's her biggest cheerleader.

Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad | Image: Instagram

Actor Hrithik Roshan has once again shown his unwavering support for his girlfriend, Saba Azad, proving that he's her biggest cheerleader.

The 'War' actor recently took to his Instagram handle to cheer on Saba by sharing a video of her latest singing performance. Along with the video, Hrithik wrote in the caption, “Killing It!” and added a red heart emoji. In the clip, the actress could be seen singing and dancing during her live performance.

This is not the first time Hrithik has cheered for his ladylove. He often gives her sweet shout-outs on social media. Last month, the 'Fighter actor' penned a heartfelt birthday message for Saba. He dropped a collection of their joyful photos from their travels. One image captured the couple cycling along a scenic trail, while another showed them enjoying a delicious croissant together.

For the caption, the actor wrote, “Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024.”

Hrithik and Saba’s love story began to bloom in 2022. According to reports, the couple first connected on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video featuring Saba and a rapper. Saba responded with a thank-you message, which sparked a conversation between the two, eventually leading to their blossoming relationship.

They were first spotted together in February 2022 during a dinner date. Later that year, the couple made their first public appearance as a couple at Karan Johar's 50th birthday celebration, where they were seen walking hand-in-hand.

The duo began dating in 2021 and celebrated their third anniversary on October 1. To mark the special occasion, the couple shared a picture from one of their vacations on social media. Hrithik captioned his post, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in the forthcoming action-drama "War 2," directed by Ayan Mukherji. The actor will be reprising his role as Kabir, while Jr NTR will be seen locking horns with him in the much-anticipated sequel.

Kiara Advani stars as the female lead in the upcoming action thriller, which is set to release in theatres in 2025.

--IANS--

 

 

Updated 23:36 IST, December 4th 2024

