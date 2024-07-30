'Italian Eminem' Competing At Paris Olympics Reacts After Comparisons With Rapper Sparks Memefest

With all eyes on the athletes competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, one in particular, an archer who belongs to the Italian contingent, is making everyone look twice. An image of Italian archer Mauro Nespoli has gone viral on social media, with many noting his striking resemblance to the 51-year-old American rapper Eminem.

Mauro Nespoli at Paris Olympics | Image: X

'Italian Eminem' at Paris Olympics

In the photo, Nespoli was seen with a beard, a hat, and his eye on the target. The look has been synonymous with Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) over the years. Unsurprisingly, people quickly responded with various Eminem-related puns on social media.

Commenting on the viral picture of Nespoli, a social media user wrote, "can you believe Eminem is actually Italian?". Another one wrote, "nah dude!! Italian Eminem is crazy." Not to confuse but the two are different people and no Eminem is not competing at the Paris Olympics. Nespoli, who previously won gold at the 2012 games in London, had fun with the comparisons and reposted one of the photos labelling him as the Italian Eminem to his Instagram Story. He added a Bitmoji of himself crying laughing and soundtracked the post with Eminem's Lose Yourself anthem.

