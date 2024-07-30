Search icon
Published 22:06 IST, July 30th 2024

'Italian Eminem' Competing At Paris Olympics Reacts After Comparisons With Rapper Sparks Memefest

Italian archer Mauro Nespoli was snapped wearing a hat and sporting a light stubble, a look synonymous with rapper Eminem, at the Paris Olympics 2024.

File photo of Eminem | Image: Eminem/Instagram

With all eyes on the athletes competing at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, one in particular, an archer who belongs to the Italian contingent, is making everyone look twice. An image of Italian archer Mauro Nespoli has gone viral on social media, with many noting his striking resemblance to the 51-year-old American rapper Eminem.

Mauro Nespoli at Paris Olympics | Image: X

'Italian Eminem' at Paris Olympics

In the photo, Nespoli was seen with a beard, a hat, and his eye on the target. The look has been synonymous with Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) over the years. Unsurprisingly, people quickly responded with various Eminem-related puns on social media.

Commenting on the viral picture of  Nespoli, a social media user wrote, "can you believe Eminem is actually Italian?". Another one wrote, "nah dude!! Italian Eminem is crazy." Not to confuse but the two are different people and no Eminem is not competing at the Paris Olympics. Nespoli, who previously won gold at the 2012 games in London, had fun with the comparisons and reposted one of the photos labelling him as the Italian Eminem to his Instagram Story. He added a Bitmoji of himself crying laughing and soundtracked the post with Eminem's Lose Yourself anthem.

Eminem launches new album with controversial song

Eminem recently released his new album, The Death of Slim Shady. A particular song in the EP has drawn major criticism from the fans, leading the Grammy winner to be labelled as "disrespectful". In the track Fuel, he makes a reference to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, who was shot by a bullet in a prop gun on the set of the film Rust nearly three years ago in New Mexico.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who was facing charges of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of Hutchins, has recently been acquitted by a judge in Santa Fe County courthouse.

Updated 12:12 IST, January 6th 2025

