Keerthy Suresh Seeks Blessings at Tirupathi Temple, Announces December Wedding in Goa | WATCH

Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her upcoming film Baby John, alongside Varun Dhawan, but has become the centre of attention due to rumours about her wedding. Renowned actress Keerthy Suresh is reportedly all set to marry her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil. Speculation about a private winter wedding in Goa has been circulating, and while there was no official confirmation earlier, the actress has now hinted at the rumours being true.

Keerthy Suresh visits Tirupati temple, video goes viral

Keerthy Suresh recently visited the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Her father, producer G Suresh Kumar, and actor Menaka accompanied her. While interacting with media outside the temple, the Baby John actor revealed that she visited the temple to seek blessings ahead of her upcoming Bollywood debut, alongside Varun Dhawan and for her wedding, which is set to take place in December.

Keerthy Suresh sought morning darshan at the temple. She was also accompanied by her elder sister for the temple visit.

Keerthy Suresh confirms Goa wedding in December

Keerthy Suresh shared details about her upcoming plans for her wedding, saying, “Next, my Hindi project named Baby John is releasing, and my wedding is set to take place next month. I visited the temple for that (to seek blessings).” She also disclosed the wedding’s location, confirming, “It is happening in Goa.”

After seeking blessings at the temple, Keerthy posed for a photo with a fan who gifted her a framed image of Lord Venkateshwara. She also greeted fans warmly before leaving in her car.