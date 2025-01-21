Maha Kumbh 2025: Adah Sharma Recites Shiv Tandav Stotram And Chants 'Har Har Mahadev' | WATCH

The 45-day Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 started on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Around 60 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam. This rare event, occurring once every 144 years, will run until 26 February and is expected to attract about 450 million devotees and pilgrims from around the world. Actor Adah Sharma, one of the celebrities attending the event, has gone viral with her photos and videos from the Mela.

Actor Adah Sharma recites Shiv Tandav Stotram at Maha Kumbh 2025

Taking to her Instagram account, Adah Sharma shared a video of her visiting Maha Kumbh. In the video, she recites the Shiv Tandav Stotram on stage before a live audience. She concluded her performance with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai."

Additionally, Adah posted several photos from her first visit to the Maha Kumbh. In a heartfelt note, she expressed, "As actors, we are almost always in front of the camera, and ing pictures at events or just irrespective of our professions, documenting life (sic)."

She added, "For the past 2 years, I've tried being conscious about living in the moment (mostly). This was my first time at the Kumbh, so I decided to savour the moment and resisted the urge to chronicle every experience. Here are some videos and pictures I couldn't resist taking; waise, I was a full selfie machine for others haan! Thank you for giving me so much pyar (love) everyone there! (sic)."

Adah concluded her note by mentioning she might return to the Kumbh Mela before it ends in February. Her post has since gone viral.

