Mohan Babu’s Daughter Lakshmi Manchu Reveals How She Deals With Mental Health Issues

Actress Lakshmi Manchu has recently opened up about how she prioritizes her mental and physical health amidst her busy schedule.

Sharing insights into her personal journey, Lakshmi emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between both aspects of health to lead a fulfilling and productive life. During a recent interaction, Lakshmi stated, "Well, first things first, I truly feel that the art of self-care is something that we all must understand. It is no rocket science. It's as simple as the fact that if you don't love yourself enough to take good care of yourself, you shouldn't be expecting others to give you that love and care as well. Yes of course, we are all blessed with good people around us but at the end of the day, nobody has the power to heal you better than yourself.”

She added, “Self-care isn't just about gifting yourself expensive things or enjoying experiences. It's about how much you love your body and mind and what are you doing to keep your mind and body healthy? Are you taking care of your body with the right food? Are you taking care of your body by engaging in basic fitness for your health? All these things are immensely important for self-nourishment and only when you feel better from within, you would be in a better position in terms of mental and physical health. By this, I am certainly not saying that you will not struggle with your mental and physical health. Yes, of course, life will have ups and downs, and you will have your issues. But overall, leading a disciplined and balanced lifestyle throughout the year will give you the mental and physical strength to fight these challenges a lot better.”

“So yes, just like anyone else, I too have had my share of mental and physical health issues. But what has really kept me going is my discipline towards my own body and mind and most importantly, the fearless approach to be a go-getter. With self care and self love, you are in a beautiful position to spread more love to people around you and that's how you do your bit to make the world a better place to live in. So for me, my mental and physical health always comes first and foremost and I would urge everyone to please prioritise the same,” the actress further explained.

On the work front, Manchu, daughter of popular actor Mohan Babu, made her acting debut with the American television series “Las Vegas.” She then appeared in the series like “Desperate Housewives," “Late Nights with my Lover, “and “Mystery ER.”

She also featured in the web series “Yakshini.”