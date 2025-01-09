Mrunal Thakur Replies To Troll After Mistakenly Thanking Pakistani Actress Hania Aamir's Fan Page: I'm My Team

Mrunal Thakur is one of the rising actors in the entertainment industry who has made her mark with films like Hi Nanna, Sita Ramam and others. However, she gained success after starring alongside Hrithik Roshan in Super 30. In a recent turn of awkward events, the actress fell for a social media faux pas.

Mrunal Thakur’s goof up leaves netizens in splits

Mrunal Thakur took to her X handle and re-shared a post by Hania Aamir’s fan account praising her. She initially though it was the Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, but it turned out to a fan page of hers.

The fan account praised Mrunal, writing, "I may be emotional, but for me, @mrunal0801 is the best actor of this generation. She is unparalleled. I don't see any other actress as versatile as her in India." Mrunal in turn wrote, "Hania, you made my day. Thank you so much, my dear."

Fans took to comment section and pointed to the mistake. One user wrote, “That’s not a real account Mrunal. Kindly, delete this and save us from an embarrassment”. Another user wrote, “It’s okay Mrunal that you replied to this. You can’t keep on checking everything with your schedule though if you need someone else, I am up for the job”. “It’s not Hania’s real page…We are so desperate that we don’t even check that authenticity”, wrote the third user. Another social media user wrote, "Mrunal you desperately need a better PR team the current one really sucks.

After getting trolled by netizens for her response to Hania Aamir’s fan page account, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahahahah so sweet I’m my team!”.

What’s next for Mrunal Thakur?

Mrunal Thakur has several movies in the pipeline which are now all set to release in 2025. The list includes Pooja Meri Jaan, Son of Sardaar 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. She also has Adivi Sesh starrer Dacoit: A Love Story and replaced Shruti Haasan as a leading lady. The makers had also released the first look of her.

File photo of Mrunal Thakur | Source: IMDb