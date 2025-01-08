Newlyweds Armaan Malik And Aashna Shroff Make Their First Appearance After A Dreamy Wedding, Videos Goes Viral

Popular singer Armaan Malik and his wife, influencer Aashna Shroff, were spotted at the airport for the first time after their wedding in December last year.

The couple, now Mr and Mrs Malik, were all smiles as they interacted warmly with photographers stationed at the airport.



In a video shared by paps, the newlyweds appeared excited about starting their new journey together. They took a moment to pose and smile at shutterbugs. Armaan also wished the paps a "Happy New Year" and also asked about their well-being, saying, "Aap log sab thik ho?" (Are you all doing well?).



For their first post-wedding appearance, Aashna wore a cream-colored coordinated outfit paired with white sneakers, a matching cap, and open hair. Armaan looked dapper in a blue hoodie, denim jeans, and black sunglasses.



Earlier this month, the couple shared the happy news of their wedding on Instagram by posting stunning photos from their intimate ceremony. "Tu hi mera ghar" (You are my home), read the caption of his post.