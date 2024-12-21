Republic Sangam Highlights: Kartik, Yami, Vikrant, Prasoon, Ragubir Yadav And Many More Enthrall

Republic Media's Sangam Summit concluded on December 20 with memorable interactions with and performances from celebrities like Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey, Anupam Kher, Manoj Tiwari, Malini Awasthi, Raghubir Yadav, Prasoon Joshi, Akshara Singh and many more. Stars assembled under one roof to celebrate India's rich diversity and culture with a dash of entertainment and humour, each bringing their inimitable style to the stage. Here are the top highlights from Republic Bharat Sangam- Sahitya, Sur Aur Shakti.

Kartik Aaryan candid

Kartik Aaryan was unfiltered during his session at Republic Media's Sangam Summit. The actor talked about being single while his industry colleagues got married, recreated his viral Pyaar Ka Punchnama monologue with a twist, spoke about his journey in Bollywood, from humble beggings to stardom, and grooved to the title song of his latest blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Vikrant's huge hint about political debut

While Vikrant Massey confirmed at Sangam Summit that he is not "retiring" he also hinted at his possible political debut the future. When asked about which political party he would like to be a part of, the 12th Fail actor said, "The question you have asked is a big one. You will have an answer to this in the coming years," hinting at his political debut in the future. Talking further, he shared, “I'm with the right side." One of the highlights of the interaction with the star was when he said that he would love to do a biopic on Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami .

Yami sings, talks about changing Kashmir

Yami showed an unknown side to her persona as she sang a popular Bengali song at R Bharat Sangam. She also praised PM Narendra Modi 's policies that changed the face of Kashmir. She recalled shooting for her hit film Article 370 in the Valley, recounting, how her heart swelled with pride as she saw the Indian flag waving there. She also spoke about how there is no harm in censoring content on OTT platforms.

Annu Kapoor was unmissable

Veteran actor and director Annu Kapoor brought his infectious energy to the stage at R Bharat Sangam as he spoke candidly about the film industry and other matters. The interaction was filled with banter and satire as Kapoor fielded questions from the front, even talking about the controversy surrounding his claim that "he did not know who Kangana Ranaut was".

Anupam Kher deep dives into his life and career

Anupam Kher shared anecdotes from his personal and professional life at the R Bharat Sangam stage. The veteran actor and director spoke about coming to Mumbai with just ₹37 in his pocket and dreams in his eyes and making it big in Bollywood as an outsider. He touched upon hitherto unknown facets of his personal life as well.

Prasoon Joshi talks about content and critics

From the R Bharat Sangam stage, veteran lyricist, writer and CBFC Chairperson Prasoon Joshi called for accountability in the OTT space. He further shared that public sentiment should be respected. "The emphasis should be on consuming thoughtful, well-crafted content that nurtures the mind, rather than falling prey to mindless, superficial content that ultimately harms intellectual growth," Joshi shared.

Ragubir Yadav's touching performance

The Panchayat fame actor recounted his childhood when he used to witness the panch (a member of the village community) making decisions regarding the village and its people. A rooted man, Yadav delivered an electrifying and unforgettable performance on Peepli Live song Mehngai Dayain, leaving audiences spellbound.

Manoj Tiwari's act impresses audiences

BJP MP, actor and singer Manoj Tiwari sang his viral song A Raja Ji Hind Ke Sitara at the R Bharat Sangam stage, leaving the audience impressed. Annu Kapoor among others from the crowd stood up and lauded Tiwari for his heartfelt act and candid talk.

Akshara Singh's quirky reply on her Bollywood debut

When asked if she was considering her Bollywood debut in the near future, Bhojpuri star Akshara Singh shared in jest, "Patla hona padega (Will have to lose weight)." Recounting her struggling days, the actress-singer said, "When it came to survival, the struggle in life started, and then I started dancing, singing and acting. When it comes to your life and survival, then a person makes an effort and that's how she started with her YouTube channel, "I have reached the top from zero."

Bosco Martis on his favourite Bollywood star

Choreographer Bosco Martis talked about creating viral hooksteps in his popular songs like Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Tauba Tauba and many more. He spilled the beans on what goes behind making some of Bollywood's biggest hits on screen. When asked about who he likes to work with the most, the choreographer promptly named Amitabh Bachchan.

Surender Sharma leaves us in splits

Comedian and poet Surender Sharma was at his satirical best at R Bharat Sangam.